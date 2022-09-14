Is Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) a Keeper?

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) went down by -0.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $76.07. The company’s stock price has collected 5.97% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/05/21 that Gene Therapy Is a Huge Opportunity. It Pays to be Patient.

Is It Worth Investing in Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :VERV) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Verve Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $53.86, which is $15.35 above the current price. VERV currently public float of 42.88M and currently shorts hold a 22.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VERV was 1.12M shares.

VERV’s Market Performance

VERV stocks went up by 5.97% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.20% and a quarterly performance of 225.25%, while its annual performance rate touched -38.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.51% for Verve Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.32% for VERV stocks with a simple moving average of 48.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VERV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VERV stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for VERV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VERV in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $56 based on the research report published on August 25th of the current year 2022.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VERV reach a price target of $48. The rating they have provided for VERV stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 17th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to VERV, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on February 18th of the current year.

VERV Trading at 25.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VERV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.27%, as shares surge +1.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +146.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VERV rose by +5.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.67. In addition, Verve Therapeutics Inc. saw 4.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VERV starting from Kathiresan Sekar, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $29.90 back on Aug 10. After this action, Kathiresan Sekar now owns 317,839 shares of Verve Therapeutics Inc., valued at $1,495,000 using the latest closing price.

Bellinger Andrew, the CSO & CMO of Verve Therapeutics Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $34.90 during a trade that took place back on Jul 20, which means that Bellinger Andrew is holding 6,629 shares at $698,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VERV

Equity return is now at value -36.60, with -34.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.67.