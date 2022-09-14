Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for EQRx Inc. (EQRX)?

EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) went down by -6.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.99. The company’s stock price has collected -4.29% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ :EQRX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for EQRx Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.83, which is $1.46 above the current price. EQRX currently public float of 405.10M and currently shorts hold a 4.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EQRX was 2.41M shares.

EQRX’s Market Performance

EQRX stocks went down by -4.29% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.87% and a quarterly performance of 31.28%, while its annual performance rate touched -50.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.30% for EQRx Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.66% for EQRX stocks with a simple moving average of -4.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EQRX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for EQRX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EQRX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $5.50 based on the research report published on August 16th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EQRX reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for EQRX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 13th, 2022.

EQRX Trading at -3.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.14%, as shares sank -1.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQRX fell by -4.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.09. In addition, EQRx Inc. saw -28.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EQRX

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 43.04.