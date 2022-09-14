Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM)?

ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) went up by 0.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.42. The company’s stock price has collected 0.31% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE :ECOM) Right Now?

ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.90 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ECOM is at 0.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for ChannelAdvisor Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $23.80, which is $0.21 above the current price. ECOM currently public float of 27.95M and currently shorts hold a 1.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ECOM was 443.97K shares.

ECOM’s Market Performance

ECOM stocks went up by 0.31% for the week, with a monthly jump of 46.16% and a quarterly performance of 64.34%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.99% for ChannelAdvisor Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 32.69% for ECOM stocks with a simple moving average of 30.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ECOM

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ECOM reach a price target of $16, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for ECOM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 20th, 2020.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to ECOM, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on May 10th of the previous year.

ECOM Trading at 44.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ECOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.57%, as shares surge +45.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +56.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ECOM rose by +0.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.59. In addition, ChannelAdvisor Corporation saw -7.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ECOM starting from WINGO M SCOT, who sale 3,250 shares at the price of $15.35 back on Aug 22. After this action, WINGO M SCOT now owns 28,001 shares of ChannelAdvisor Corporation, valued at $49,888 using the latest closing price.

WINGO M SCOT, the Director of ChannelAdvisor Corporation, sale 3,250 shares at $14.91 during a trade that took place back on Jul 20, which means that WINGO M SCOT is holding 31,251 shares at $48,458 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ECOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.96 for the present operating margin

+75.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for ChannelAdvisor Corporation stands at +28.15. Equity return is now at value 23.40, with 18.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.78.