Is Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (ATXI) a Keeper?

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) went up by 29.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.85. The company’s stock price has collected 0.65% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :ATXI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ATXI is at 0.94. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Avenue Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.00. ATXI currently public float of 10.28M and currently shorts hold a 1.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATXI was 313.27K shares.

ATXI’s Market Performance

ATXI stocks went up by 0.65% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.90% and a quarterly performance of -10.96%, while its annual performance rate touched -86.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 25.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.06% for Avenue Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.56% for ATXI stocks with a simple moving average of -42.19% for the last 200 days.

ATXI Trading at 12.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATXI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.61%, as shares surge +1.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATXI rose by +33.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2519. In addition, Avenue Therapeutics Inc. saw -74.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATXI starting from Vazzano Joseph Walter, who sale 7,160 shares at the price of $1.62 back on Sep 15. After this action, Vazzano Joseph Walter now owns 65,252 shares of Avenue Therapeutics Inc., valued at $11,599 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATXI

Equity return is now at value -415.90, with -275.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.78.