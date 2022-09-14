Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (VWE)

Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) went down by -40.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.38. The company’s stock price has collected -1.25% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (NASDAQ :VWE) Right Now?

Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 52.67 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Vintage Wine Estates Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $9.33, which is $9.53 above the current price. VWE currently public float of 32.41M and currently shorts hold a 5.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VWE was 281.37K shares.

VWE’s Market Performance

VWE stocks went down by -1.25% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.59% and a quarterly performance of -36.66%, while its annual performance rate touched -49.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.21% for Vintage Wine Estates Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -45.06% for VWE stocks with a simple moving average of -62.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VWE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VWE stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for VWE by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for VWE in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $6 based on the research report published on September 14th of the current year 2022.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VWE reach a price target of $5.50, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for VWE stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on September 14th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to VWE, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on August 02nd of the current year.

VWE Trading at -51.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VWE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.59%, as shares sank -49.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VWE fell by -39.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.78. In addition, Vintage Wine Estates Inc. saw -53.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VWE starting from Roney Patrick A, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $8.29 back on Mar 15. After this action, Roney Patrick A now owns 160,400 shares of Vintage Wine Estates Inc., valued at $207,250 using the latest closing price.

MORAMARCO JON, the Director of Vintage Wine Estates Inc., purchase 11,500 shares at $8.42 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that MORAMARCO JON is holding 11,500 shares at $96,830 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VWE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.29 for the present operating margin

+34.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vintage Wine Estates Inc. stands at +1.85. The total capital return value is set at 0.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.91.

Based on Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (VWE), the company’s capital structure generated 81.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.89. Total debt to assets is 39.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.61.