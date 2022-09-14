Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA)

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) went down by -4.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.60. The company’s stock price has collected -0.55% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ :SBRA) Right Now?

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 77.49 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SBRA is at 1.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.37, which is $1.76 above the current price. SBRA currently public float of 228.03M and currently shorts hold a 4.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SBRA was 1.94M shares.

SBRA’s Market Performance

SBRA stocks went down by -0.55% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.45% and a quarterly performance of 8.22%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.03% for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.64% for SBRA stocks with a simple moving average of 4.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBRA stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for SBRA by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SBRA in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $14 based on the research report published on June 30th of the current year 2022.

CapitalOne, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SBRA reach a price target of $15.50. The rating they have provided for SBRA stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on June 03rd, 2022.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to SBRA, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on May 25th of the current year.

SBRA Trading at -4.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.38%, as shares sank -12.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBRA fell by -0.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.26. In addition, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. saw 7.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBRA starting from Andrews Harold W. Jr., who sale 110,000 shares at the price of $13.55 back on Dec 29. After this action, Andrews Harold W. Jr. now owns 474,693 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc., valued at $1,490,742 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.37 for the present operating margin

+44.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. stands at -18.10. Equity return is now at value 1.30, with 0.70 for asset returns.