Inpixon (INPX) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) went up by 1.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.04. The company’s stock price has collected 9.22% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Inpixon (NASDAQ :INPX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for INPX is at 1.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Inpixon declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12000.00. INPX currently public float of 159.05M and currently shorts hold a 6.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INPX was 4.68M shares.

INPX’s Market Performance

INPX stocks went up by 9.22% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.18% and a quarterly performance of -2.15%, while its annual performance rate touched -85.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.00% for Inpixon. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.79% for INPX stocks with a simple moving average of -54.05% for the last 200 days.

INPX Trading at -7.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.37%, as shares sank -21.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INPX rose by +9.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1430. In addition, Inpixon saw -76.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-307.81 for the present operating margin

+44.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inpixon stands at -432.35. Equity return is now at value -146.10, with -80.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.91.