Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Adobe Inc. (ADBE)

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) went down by -7.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $699.54. The company’s stock price has collected 0.02% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 12 hours ago that Adobe Stock Gets Another Downgrade on Creative Cloud Concerns

Is It Worth Investing in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ :ADBE) Right Now?

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 35.98 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ADBE is at 1.14. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 30 who provided ratings for Adobe Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 6 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $461.15, which is $91.07 above the current price. ADBE currently public float of 463.03M and currently shorts hold a 1.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ADBE was 2.65M shares.

ADBE’s Market Performance

ADBE stocks went up by 0.02% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.34% and a quarterly performance of -0.88%, while its annual performance rate touched -42.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.68% for Adobe Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.88% for ADBE stocks with a simple moving average of -19.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADBE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADBE stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for ADBE by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for ADBE in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $435 based on the research report published on September 13th of the current year 2022.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADBE reach a price target of $440, previously predicting the price at $480. The rating they have provided for ADBE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 12th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to ADBE, setting the target price at $362 in the report published on June 21st of the current year.

ADBE Trading at -8.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADBE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares sank -18.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADBE rose by +0.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $395.77. In addition, Adobe Inc. saw -35.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADBE starting from Lewnes Ann, who sale 794 shares at the price of $400.00 back on Jul 28. After this action, Lewnes Ann now owns 23,988 shares of Adobe Inc., valued at $317,600 using the latest closing price.

Belsky Scott, the EVP, CPO, Creative Cloud of Adobe Inc., sale 2,711 shares at $393.58 during a trade that took place back on Jul 26, which means that Belsky Scott is holding 26,089 shares at $1,066,995 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADBE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.82 for the present operating margin

+87.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Adobe Inc. stands at +30.52. Equity return is now at value 34.30, with 18.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.