Here’s Our Rant About Ares Acquisition Corporation (AAC)

Ares Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:AAC) went up by 0.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.92. The company’s stock price has collected 0.30% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ares Acquisition Corporation (NYSE :AAC) Right Now?

Ares Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:AAC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 38.19 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Ares Acquisition Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

AAC currently public float of 100.00M and currently shorts hold a 0.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AAC was 352.61K shares.

AAC’s Market Performance

AAC stocks went up by 0.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.51% and a quarterly performance of 1.02%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.15% for Ares Acquisition Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.35% for AAC stocks with a simple moving average of 1.25% for the last 200 days.

AAC Trading at 0.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.10% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.14%, as shares surge +0.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAC rose by +0.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.90. In addition, Ares Acquisition Corporation saw 1.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AAC

Equity return is now at value 3.50, with 3.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.36.