Here’s How Your Trade Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) Aggressively Right Now

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) went down by -8.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.80. The company’s stock price has collected 4.62% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/24/22 that Occidental Petroleum, Coinbase, fuboTV, Apple: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE :BKKT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Bakkt Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.13, which is $0.4 above the current price. BKKT currently public float of 58.90M and currently shorts hold a 20.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BKKT was 2.74M shares.

BKKT’s Market Performance

BKKT stocks went up by 4.62% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.51% and a quarterly performance of 21.43%, while its annual performance rate touched -73.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.16% for Bakkt Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.59% for BKKT stocks with a simple moving average of -46.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKKT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKKT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for BKKT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BKKT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $3 based on the research report published on July 19th of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BKKT reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for BKKT stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 11th, 2021.

BKKT Trading at -1.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.06%, as shares sank -19.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKKT rose by +4.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.73. In addition, Bakkt Holdings Inc. saw -68.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKKT starting from VPC Impact Acquisition Holding, who sale 16,000 shares at the price of $2.73 back on May 19. After this action, VPC Impact Acquisition Holding now owns 8,320,190 shares of Bakkt Holdings Inc., valued at $43,680 using the latest closing price.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holding, the Director of Bakkt Holdings Inc., sale 14,115 shares at $10.14 during a trade that took place back on Dec 23, which means that VPC Impact Acquisition Holding is holding 8,963,551 shares at $143,126 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKKT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-465.09 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Bakkt Holdings Inc. stands at -464.57. Equity return is now at value -42.40, with -9.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.30.