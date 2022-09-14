Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy agilon health inc. (AGL)?

agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL) went down by -2.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.53. The company’s stock price has collected 17.54% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in agilon health inc. (NYSE :AGL) Right Now?

AGL currently public float of 406.37M and currently shorts hold a 5.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AGL was 2.26M shares.

AGL’s Market Performance

AGL stocks went up by 17.54% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.16% and a quarterly performance of 30.08%, while its annual performance rate touched -24.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.26% for agilon health inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.17% for AGL stocks with a simple moving average of 10.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGL stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for AGL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AGL in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $38 based on the research report published on September 12th of the current year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGL reach a price target of $29, previously predicting the price at $33. The rating they have provided for AGL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 07th, 2022.

AGL Trading at 0.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.65%, as shares surge +3.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGL rose by +17.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.75. In addition, agilon health inc. saw -10.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGL starting from Kornitzer Benjamin, who sale 8,094 shares at the price of $23.08 back on Sep 09. After this action, Kornitzer Benjamin now owns 10,853 shares of agilon health inc., valued at $186,791 using the latest closing price.

Kornitzer Benjamin, the Chief Med. & Quality Officer of agilon health inc., sale 13,490 shares at $22.66 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that Kornitzer Benjamin is holding 10,853 shares at $305,676 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGL

Equity return is now at value -10.10, with -6.40 for asset returns.