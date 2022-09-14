Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) went up by 1.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.00. The company’s stock price has collected 0.54% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ :CRDO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.00, which is $4.97 above the current price. CRDO currently public float of 95.82M and currently shorts hold a 6.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRDO was 1.09M shares.

CRDO’s Market Performance

CRDO stocks went up by 0.54% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.72% and a quarterly performance of 8.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.09% for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.18% for CRDO stocks with a simple moving average of -0.33% for the last 200 days.

CRDO Trading at -3.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRDO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.08%, as shares sank -12.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRDO rose by +0.54%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.94. In addition, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd saw 11.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRDO starting from Thorngate-Gottlund Adam, who sale 8,115 shares at the price of $12.59 back on Sep 09. After this action, Thorngate-Gottlund Adam now owns 264,730 shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd, valued at $102,188 using the latest closing price.

Thorngate-Gottlund Adam, the General Counsel & Secretary of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd, sale 1,560 shares at $12.71 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that Thorngate-Gottlund Adam is holding 272,845 shares at $19,830 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRDO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.99 for the present operating margin

+65.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd stands at -46.87. Equity return is now at value -4.20, with -3.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.00.