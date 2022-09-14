Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) went up by 18.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.00. The company’s stock price has collected 23.13% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :COSM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for COSM is at 1.38.

COSM currently public float of 18.40M and currently shorts hold a 2.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COSM was 1.97M shares.

COSM’s Market Performance

COSM stocks went up by 23.13% for the week, with a monthly jump of 30.16% and a quarterly performance of -9.41%, while its annual performance rate touched -91.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.73% for Cosmos Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.00% for COSM stocks with a simple moving average of -77.25% for the last 200 days.

COSM Trading at 12.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.43%, as shares surge +26.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COSM rose by +23.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3557. In addition, Cosmos Holdings Inc. saw -87.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for COSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.06 for the present operating margin

+14.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cosmos Holdings Inc. stands at -14.16. Equity return is now at value -722.70, with -71.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.