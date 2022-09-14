Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) Just Got Our Attention

Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) went down by -7.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.42. The company’s stock price has collected 6.25% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ :CMRX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CMRX is at 1.15.

CMRX currently public float of 78.83M and currently shorts hold a 5.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CMRX was 5.13M shares.

CMRX’s Market Performance

CMRX stocks went up by 6.25% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.15% and a quarterly performance of 53.47%, while its annual performance rate touched -66.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.51% for Chimerix Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.47% for CMRX stocks with a simple moving average of -46.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMRX stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for CMRX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CMRX in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $7 based on the research report published on September 07th of the current year 2022.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CMRX reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for CMRX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 29th, 2021.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to CMRX, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on April 23rd of the previous year.

CMRX Trading at -4.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.35%, as shares sank -19.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMRX rose by +6.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.34. In addition, Chimerix Inc. saw -65.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMRX starting from Meyer Robert J., who purchase 11,400 shares at the price of $2.06 back on May 19. After this action, Meyer Robert J. now owns 26,400 shares of Chimerix Inc., valued at $23,470 using the latest closing price.

MIDDLETON FRED A, the Director of Chimerix Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $2.04 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that MIDDLETON FRED A is holding 20,000 shares at $40,738 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMRX

Equity return is now at value -171.10, with -120.40 for asset returns.