CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) went down by -3.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.83. The company’s stock price has collected 2.11% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE :CX) Right Now?

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.88 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CX is at 1.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $6.88, which is $3.29 above the current price. CX currently public float of 461.45M and currently shorts hold a 1.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CX was 5.23M shares.

CX’s Market Performance

CX stocks went up by 2.11% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.74% and a quarterly performance of 6.89%, while its annual performance rate touched -49.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.64% for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.94% for CX stocks with a simple moving average of -21.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CX

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CX reach a price target of $6.70. The rating they have provided for CX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 20th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to CX, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on April 05th of the current year.

CX Trading at -4.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares sank -14.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CX rose by +2.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.05. In addition, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. saw -42.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.92 for the present operating margin

+30.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. stands at +5.24. Equity return is now at value 2.90, with 1.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.