Can Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) Remain Competitive?

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) went down by -15.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $87.19. The company’s stock price has collected -0.94% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :ZNTL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $67.60, which is $41.15 above the current price. ZNTL currently public float of 52.81M and currently shorts hold a 11.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZNTL was 658.44K shares.

ZNTL’s Market Performance

ZNTL stocks went down by -0.94% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.23% and a quarterly performance of 23.71%, while its annual performance rate touched -63.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.18% for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.33% for ZNTL stocks with a simple moving average of -37.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZNTL

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZNTL reach a price target of $67. The rating they have provided for ZNTL stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 06th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to ZNTL, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on October 07th of the previous year.

ZNTL Trading at -7.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZNTL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.83%, as shares sank -11.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZNTL fell by -0.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.20. In addition, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -68.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZNTL starting from Bunker Kevin D., who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $30.00 back on Aug 10. After this action, Bunker Kevin D. now owns 95,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $150,000 using the latest closing price.

Bunker Kevin D., the Chief Operating Officer of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $30.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 20, which means that Bunker Kevin D. is holding 100,000 shares at $150,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZNTL

Equity return is now at value -47.00, with -39.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.98.