Can Patria Investments Limited (PAX) Remain Competitive?

Patria Investments Limited (NASDAQ:PAX) went down by -8.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.49. The company’s stock price has collected -1.30% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Patria Investments Limited (NASDAQ :PAX) Right Now?

Patria Investments Limited (NASDAQ:PAX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.23 x from its present earnings ratio.

PAX currently public float of 51.75M and currently shorts hold a 0.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PAX was 143.31K shares.

PAX’s Market Performance

PAX stocks went down by -1.30% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.14% and a quarterly performance of 1.04%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.82% for Patria Investments Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.73% for PAX stocks with a simple moving average of -13.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PAX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PAX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $17 based on the research report published on September 07th of the current year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PAX reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for PAX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 20th, 2021.

Itau BBA gave a rating of “Outperform” to PAX, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on May 21st of the previous year.

PAX Trading at -3.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.16%, as shares sank -9.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAX fell by -1.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.42. In addition, Patria Investments Limited saw -15.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PAX

Equity return is now at value 27.90, with 22.90 for asset returns.