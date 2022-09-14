Can Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) Remain Competitive?

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) went down by -0.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.39. The company’s stock price has collected 18.51% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ :MAXN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.80, which is $0.81 above the current price. MAXN currently public float of 22.55M and currently shorts hold a 13.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MAXN was 556.50K shares.

MAXN’s Market Performance

MAXN stocks went up by 18.51% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.88% and a quarterly performance of 90.00%, while its annual performance rate touched 26.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.68% for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.78% for MAXN stocks with a simple moving average of 66.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAXN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAXN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for MAXN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MAXN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $27 based on the research report published on September 08th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to MAXN, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on December 03rd of the previous year.

MAXN Trading at 35.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAXN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.45%, as shares surge +3.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +80.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAXN rose by +18.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.43. In addition, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. saw 65.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MAXN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.98 for the present operating margin

-3.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. stands at -32.49. Equity return is now at value -96.60, with -26.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.