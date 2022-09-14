Can ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI) Remain Competitive?

ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) went down by -0.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.78. The company’s stock price has collected -0.21% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/04/22 that Amgen to Buy ChemoCentryx for $3.7 Billion

Is It Worth Investing in ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ :CCXI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CCXI is at 1.22. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for ChemoCentryx Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $52.00, which is $0.63 above the current price. CCXI currently public float of 62.26M and currently shorts hold a 11.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCXI was 2.36M shares.

CCXI’s Market Performance

CCXI stocks went down by -0.21% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.28% and a quarterly performance of 121.42%, while its annual performance rate touched 222.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.54% for ChemoCentryx Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.41% for CCXI stocks with a simple moving average of 72.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCXI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCXI stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for CCXI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CCXI in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $81 based on the research report published on August 04th of the current year 2022.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CCXI reach a price target of $64. The rating they have provided for CCXI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 11th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to CCXI, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on October 11th of the previous year.

CCXI Trading at 33.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCXI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.35%, as shares surge +1.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +91.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCXI fell by -0.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.19. In addition, ChemoCentryx Inc. saw 41.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCXI starting from KANAYA SUSAN M, who sale 19,898 shares at the price of $50.95 back on Aug 16. After this action, KANAYA SUSAN M now owns 91,317 shares of ChemoCentryx Inc., valued at $1,013,793 using the latest closing price.

KANAYA SUSAN M, the EVP, CFO and Sec. of ChemoCentryx Inc., sale 46,298 shares at $50.17 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that KANAYA SUSAN M is holding 91,317 shares at $2,322,715 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCXI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-408.29 for the present operating margin

+84.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for ChemoCentryx Inc. stands at -413.03. Equity return is now at value -48.50, with -30.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.27.