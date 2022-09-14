Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) went down by -21.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.26. The company’s stock price has collected 3.09% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ :CLBS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CLBS is at 0.92. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $4.50, which is $4.1 above the current price. CLBS currently public float of 58.85M and currently shorts hold a 0.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CLBS was 143.59K shares.

CLBS’s Market Performance

CLBS stocks went up by 3.09% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.01% and a quarterly performance of -0.37%, while its annual performance rate touched -59.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.77% for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.76% for CLBS stocks with a simple moving average of -38.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLBS

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLBS reach a price target of $18.50. The rating they have provided for CLBS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 20th, 2018.

Chardan Capital Markets gave a rating of “Buy” to CLBS, setting the target price at $6.50 in the report published on August 23rd of the previous year.

CLBS Trading at -23.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.61%, as shares sank -23.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLBS fell by -18.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5051. In addition, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. saw -39.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLBS starting from MYERS STEVEN S, who purchase 33,785 shares at the price of $0.89 back on Dec 08. After this action, MYERS STEVEN S now owns 146,839 shares of Caladrius Biosciences Inc., valued at $30,190 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLBS

Equity return is now at value -27.20, with -26.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 21.27.