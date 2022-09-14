Buy or Sell Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Sierra Metals Inc. (AMEX:SMTS) went up by 7.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.84. The company’s stock price has collected 15.19% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sierra Metals Inc. (AMEX :SMTS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Sierra Metals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.47. SMTS currently public float of 109.19M and currently shorts hold a 0.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SMTS was 170.71K shares.

SMTS’s Market Performance

SMTS stocks went up by 15.19% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.01% and a quarterly performance of -38.16%, while its annual performance rate touched -73.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.32% for Sierra Metals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.23% for SMTS stocks with a simple moving average of -47.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMTS

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to SMTS, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on January 16th of the previous year.

SMTS Trading at -8.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.69%, as shares surge +2.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMTS rose by +15.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4817. In addition, Sierra Metals Inc. saw -60.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SMTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.83 for the present operating margin

+29.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sierra Metals Inc. stands at -10.01.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.