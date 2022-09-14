Buy or Sell PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) went down by -6.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $81.66. The company’s stock price has collected -0.42% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 07/06/22 that Sports betting stocks: How companies like DraftKings, Caesars performed in June

Is It Worth Investing in PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ :PENN) Right Now?

PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.40 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PENN is at 2.23. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for PENN Entertainment Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $50.94, which is $20.87 above the current price. PENN currently public float of 157.50M and currently shorts hold a 5.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PENN was 3.23M shares.

PENN’s Market Performance

PENN stocks went down by -0.42% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.49% and a quarterly performance of 7.82%, while its annual performance rate touched -60.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.90% for PENN Entertainment Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.47% for PENN stocks with a simple moving average of -22.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PENN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PENN stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for PENN by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for PENN in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $52 based on the research report published on June 28th of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PENN reach a price target of $49. The rating they have provided for PENN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 18th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to PENN, setting the target price at $51 in the report published on April 25th of the current year.

PENN Trading at -7.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PENN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.07%, as shares sank -17.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PENN fell by -0.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.87. In addition, PENN Entertainment Inc. saw -40.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PENN starting from Reibstein Saul, who sale 5,086 shares at the price of $38.03 back on Aug 15. After this action, Reibstein Saul now owns 34,663 shares of PENN Entertainment Inc., valued at $193,421 using the latest closing price.

SCACCETTI JANE, the Director of PENN Entertainment Inc., purchase 1,975 shares at $49.70 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that SCACCETTI JANE is holding 50,569 shares at $98,167 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PENN

Equity return is now at value 5.60, with 1.20 for asset returns.