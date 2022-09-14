Buy or Sell Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) went down by -9.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $115.48. The company’s stock price has collected -2.76% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/05/22 that Beyond Meat Slips as Sales and Outlook Miss the Mark Again

Is It Worth Investing in Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ :BYND) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BYND is at 1.85.

BYND currently public float of 58.11M and currently shorts hold a 33.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BYND was 3.10M shares.

BYND’s Market Performance

BYND stocks went down by -2.76% for the week, with a monthly drop of -42.44% and a quarterly performance of -5.16%, while its annual performance rate touched -81.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.80% for Beyond Meat Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -20.63% for BYND stocks with a simple moving average of -51.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BYND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BYND stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for BYND by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for BYND in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $9 based on the research report published on August 24th of the current year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BYND reach a price target of $25, previously predicting the price at $80. The rating they have provided for BYND stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on May 12th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to BYND, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on March 30th of the current year.

BYND Trading at -31.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BYND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.32%, as shares sank -40.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BYND fell by -2.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.88. In addition, Beyond Meat Inc. saw -67.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BYND starting from Moskowitz Beth, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $37.51 back on Aug 10. After this action, Moskowitz Beth now owns 24,179 shares of Beyond Meat Inc., valued at $187,550 using the latest closing price.

Moskowitz Beth, the Chief Brand Officer of Beyond Meat Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $37.51 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Moskowitz Beth is holding 22,358 shares at $75,020 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BYND

Equity return is now at value -400.20, with -25.00 for asset returns.