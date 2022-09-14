Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) went up by 15.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.88. The company’s stock price has collected 9.22% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ :BRSH) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Bruush Oral Care Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

BRSH currently public float of 1.09M and currently shorts hold a 12.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BRSH was 3.07M shares.

BRSH’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.12% for Bruush Oral Care Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.35% for BRSH stocks with a simple moving average of -18.72% for the last 200 days.

BRSH Trading at -18.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.90%, as shares sank -19.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRSH rose by +9.22%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7386. In addition, Bruush Oral Care Inc. saw -28.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.