Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) Just Got Our Attention

Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) went down by -3.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $335.48. The company’s stock price has collected 5.13% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/25/22 that Autodesk Rallies on Forecast as Demand Remains ‘Robust’

Is It Worth Investing in Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ :ADSK) Right Now?

Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 82.12 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ADSK is at 1.53. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Autodesk Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $256.30, which is $48.46 above the current price. ADSK currently public float of 215.11M and currently shorts hold a 1.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ADSK was 1.49M shares.

ADSK’s Market Performance

ADSK stocks went up by 5.13% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.59% and a quarterly performance of 20.36%, while its annual performance rate touched -25.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.05% for Autodesk Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.45% for ADSK stocks with a simple moving average of -4.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADSK stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for ADSK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ADSK in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $270 based on the research report published on August 17th of the current year 2022.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADSK reach a price target of $320. The rating they have provided for ADSK stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 27th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to ADSK, setting the target price at $220 in the report published on July 22nd of the current year.

ADSK Trading at 1.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares sank -10.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADSK rose by +5.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $212.30. In addition, Autodesk Inc. saw -25.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADSK starting from Hope Stephen W., who sale 443 shares at the price of $200.29 back on Sep 06. After this action, Hope Stephen W. now owns 3,743 shares of Autodesk Inc., valued at $88,728 using the latest closing price.

Anagnost Andrew, the President and CEO of Autodesk Inc., sale 34,366 shares at $206.87 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that Anagnost Andrew is holding 76,968 shares at $7,109,155 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADSK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.02 for the present operating margin

+89.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Autodesk Inc. stands at +11.30. Equity return is now at value 62.90, with 6.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.