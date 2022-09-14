A Lesson to Learn: SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC)

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) went up by 77.58%. The company’s stock price has collected 9.01% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ :SPRC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for SciSparc Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

SPRC currently public float of 3.30M and currently shorts hold a 2.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SPRC was 1.76M shares.

SPRC’s Market Performance

SPRC stocks went up by 9.01% for the week, with a monthly drop of -30.46% and a quarterly performance of -66.43%, while its annual performance rate touched -87.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 18.34% for SciSparc Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 57.72% for SPRC stocks with a simple moving average of -61.58% for the last 200 days.

SPRC Trading at 3.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.33%, as shares surge +39.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPRC rose by +79.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8954. In addition, SciSparc Ltd. saw -87.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SPRC

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.59.