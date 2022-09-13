We Analyzed the Future Direction of Ouster Inc. (OUST), Here is What We Found

Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST) went down by -8.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.09.

Is It Worth Investing in Ouster Inc. (NYSE :OUST) Right Now?

OUST currently public float of 119.26M and currently shorts hold a 8.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OUST was 1.53M shares.

OUST’s Market Performance

OUST stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -27.81% and a quarterly performance of -25.82%, while its annual performance rate touched -82.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.06% for Ouster Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.31% for OUST stocks with a simple moving average of -58.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OUST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OUST stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for OUST by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for OUST in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $2 based on the research report published on July 25th of the current year 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OUST reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for OUST stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 23rd, 2022.

Chardan Capital Markets gave a rating of “Buy” to OUST, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on March 31st of the current year.

OUST Trading at -19.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OUST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.41%, as shares sank -28.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OUST remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5130. In addition, Ouster Inc. saw -74.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OUST starting from Brunelle Anna, who sale 3,113 shares at the price of $1.70 back on Jun 16. After this action, Brunelle Anna now owns 1,494,522 shares of Ouster Inc., valued at $5,292 using the latest closing price.

SPENCER DARIEN, the EVP of Global Operations of Ouster Inc., sale 2,503 shares at $1.70 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that SPENCER DARIEN is holding 1,467,072 shares at $4,255 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OUST

Equity return is now at value -42.70, with -35.50 for asset returns.