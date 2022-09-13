Wall Street Pummels Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) After Recent Earnings Report

Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) went up by 16.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.14. The company’s stock price has collected -9.69% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :TYME) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TYME is at 0.93. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Tyme Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.00. TYME currently public float of 119.23M and currently shorts hold a 0.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TYME was 1.26M shares.

TYME’s Market Performance

TYME stocks went down by -9.69% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.52% and a quarterly performance of -5.72%, while its annual performance rate touched -75.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.62% for Tyme Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.58% for TYME stocks with a simple moving average of -21.23% for the last 200 days.

TYME Trading at 1.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TYME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.17%, as shares sank -13.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TYME rose by +22.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2900. In addition, Tyme Technologies Inc. saw -57.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TYME starting from Demurjian Michael, who sale 80,000 shares at the price of $0.24 back on Sep 07. After this action, Demurjian Michael now owns 22,448,846 shares of Tyme Technologies Inc., valued at $19,368 using the latest closing price.

Demurjian Michael, the 10% Owner of Tyme Technologies Inc., sale 80,000 shares at $0.26 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Demurjian Michael is holding 22,528,846 shares at $21,104 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TYME

Equity return is now at value -29.10, with -27.00 for asset returns.