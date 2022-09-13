Teck Resources Limited (TECK) Just Got Our Attention

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) went up by 0.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $45.90. The company’s stock price has collected 6.29% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE :TECK) Right Now?

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.47 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TECK is at 1.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Teck Resources Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $40.55, which is $18.42 above the current price. TECK currently public float of 528.45M and currently shorts hold a 2.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TECK was 5.56M shares.

TECK’s Market Performance

TECK stocks went up by 6.29% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.98% and a quarterly performance of -17.67%, while its annual performance rate touched 39.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.26% for Teck Resources Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.48% for TECK stocks with a simple moving average of 1.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TECK

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TECK reach a price target of $45, previously predicting the price at $47. The rating they have provided for TECK stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on June 23rd, 2022.

TECK Trading at 13.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TECK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares surge +1.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TECK rose by +6.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.32. In addition, Teck Resources Limited saw 21.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TECK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.11 for the present operating margin

+36.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teck Resources Limited stands at +21.27. Equity return is now at value 23.60, with 11.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.