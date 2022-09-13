Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Taseko Mines Limited (TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX:TGB) went up by 7.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.41. The company’s stock price has collected 23.30% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX :TGB) Right Now?

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX:TGB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.11 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TGB is at 2.21. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Taseko Mines Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $1.76. TGB currently public float of 276.72M and currently shorts hold a 1.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TGB was 1.56M shares.

TGB’s Market Performance

TGB stocks went up by 23.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.43% and a quarterly performance of -15.89%, while its annual performance rate touched -33.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.92% for Taseko Mines Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.45% for TGB stocks with a simple moving average of -24.88% for the last 200 days.

TGB Trading at 20.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.09%, as shares surge +16.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGB rose by +23.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1090. In addition, Taseko Mines Limited saw -38.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TGB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.85 for the present operating margin

+37.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Taseko Mines Limited stands at +8.52. Equity return is now at value 9.50, with 2.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.26.