Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC)

SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) went up by 9.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.44. The company’s stock price has collected -5.57% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ :SEAC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SEAC is at 1.05. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for SeaChange International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.00. SEAC currently public float of 39.61M and currently shorts hold a 0.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SEAC was 792.97K shares.

SEAC’s Market Performance

SEAC stocks went down by -5.57% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.79% and a quarterly performance of -33.60%, while its annual performance rate touched -56.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.98% for SeaChange International Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.83% for SEAC stocks with a simple moving average of -50.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEAC

Lake Street gave a rating of “Buy” to SEAC, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on December 07th of the previous year.

SEAC Trading at -14.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.77%, as shares sank -16.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEAC fell by -5.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5217. In addition, SeaChange International Inc. saw -70.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEAC starting from SINGER KAREN, who purchase 341,000 shares at the price of $0.58 back on Jul 15. After this action, SINGER KAREN now owns 8,156,770 shares of SeaChange International Inc., valued at $198,238 using the latest closing price.

SINGER KAREN, the 10% Owner of SeaChange International Inc., purchase 178,278 shares at $0.55 during a trade that took place back on Jul 14, which means that SINGER KAREN is holding 7,815,770 shares at $98,046 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26.36 for the present operating margin

+55.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for SeaChange International Inc. stands at -27.21. Equity return is now at value -14.80, with -11.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.40.