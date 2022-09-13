Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM)?

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) went up by 4.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.52. The company’s stock price has collected 14.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE :FSM) Right Now?

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.67 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.02. FSM currently public float of 288.37M and currently shorts hold a 4.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FSM was 4.99M shares.

FSM’s Market Performance

FSM stocks went up by 14.04% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.76% and a quarterly performance of -28.77%, while its annual performance rate touched -38.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.76% for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.91% for FSM stocks with a simple moving average of -22.81% for the last 200 days.

FSM Trading at -0.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.98%, as shares sank -3.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSM rose by +14.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.45. In addition, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. saw -33.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.13 for the present operating margin

+33.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stands at +9.60.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.