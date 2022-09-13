Is Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) a Keeper?

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) went up by 3.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.10. The company’s stock price has collected 11.66% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/25/22 that Joby Reports a Profit From No Sales. The Stock Is Soaring.

Is It Worth Investing in Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE :JOBY) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $8.60, which is $2.76 above the current price. JOBY currently public float of 345.98M and currently shorts hold a 9.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JOBY was 4.37M shares.

JOBY’s Market Performance

JOBY stocks went up by 11.66% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.19% and a quarterly performance of 17.51%, while its annual performance rate touched -37.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.67% for Joby Aviation Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.12% for JOBY stocks with a simple moving average of 4.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JOBY

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JOBY reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for JOBY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 28th, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to JOBY, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on April 11th of the current year.

JOBY Trading at 5.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JOBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.96%, as shares sank -10.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JOBY rose by +11.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.57. In addition, Joby Aviation Inc. saw -20.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JOBY starting from Papadopoulos Didier, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $5.50 back on Aug 25. After this action, Papadopoulos Didier now owns 18,128 shares of Joby Aviation Inc., valued at $220,000 using the latest closing price.

Bevirt JoeBen, the CEO and Chief Architect of Joby Aviation Inc., purchase 35,000 shares at $5.53 during a trade that took place back on Jul 21, which means that Bevirt JoeBen is holding 54,549,028 shares at $193,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JOBY

Equity return is now at value -14.50, with -12.80 for asset returns.