Is Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) a Keeper?

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE:HPP) went up by 2.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.66. The company’s stock price has collected 10.92% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE :HPP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HPP is at 0.99.

HPP currently public float of 137.88M and currently shorts hold a 4.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HPP was 2.10M shares.

HPP’s Market Performance

HPP stocks went up by 10.92% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.47% and a quarterly performance of -19.68%, while its annual performance rate touched -44.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.02% for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.59% for HPP stocks with a simple moving average of -32.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HPP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HPP stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for HPP by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for HPP in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $13 based on the research report published on September 09th of the current year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HPP reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for HPP stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on June 23rd, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to HPP, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on June 22nd of the current year.

HPP Trading at 0.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HPP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.01%, as shares sank -5.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HPP rose by +10.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.98. In addition, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. saw -41.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HPP starting from Barton Christopher James, who sale 14,671 shares at the price of $24.63 back on Dec 14. After this action, Barton Christopher James now owns 58,812 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc., valued at $361,347 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HPP

Equity return is now at value -0.90, with -0.30 for asset returns.