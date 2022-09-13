Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Oatly Group AB (OTLY)

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) went down by -7.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.55. The company’s stock price has collected 8.91% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/02/22 that Oatly Lowers Full-Year Outlook, Posts Wider Loss

Is It Worth Investing in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ :OTLY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Oatly Group AB declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.34, which is $2.48 above the current price. OTLY currently public float of 310.00M and currently shorts hold a 7.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OTLY was 3.13M shares.

OTLY’s Market Performance

OTLY stocks went up by 8.91% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.71% and a quarterly performance of -15.17%, while its annual performance rate touched -81.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.71% for Oatly Group AB. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.41% for OTLY stocks with a simple moving average of -41.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OTLY

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OTLY reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for OTLY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 27th, 2022.

HSBC Securities gave a rating of “Hold” to OTLY, setting the target price at $7.40 in the report published on January 21st of the current year.

OTLY Trading at -16.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.50%, as shares sank -24.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OTLY rose by +5.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.32. In addition, Oatly Group AB saw -58.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OTLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.09 for the present operating margin

+23.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oatly Group AB stands at -33.02. Equity return is now at value -23.60, with -17.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.32.