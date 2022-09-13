Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL)

Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL) went up by 17.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $249.94. The company’s stock price has collected 3.09% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ :MEGL) Right Now?

Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 600.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Magic Empire Global Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

MEGL currently public float of 7.40M and currently shorts hold a 0.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MEGL was 8.56M shares.

MEGL’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 30.19% for Magic Empire Global Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -32.75% for MEGL stocks with a simple moving average of -64.95% for the last 200 days.

MEGL Trading at -64.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MEGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 30.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.65%, as shares sank -27.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MEGL rose by +3.09%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.81. In addition, Magic Empire Global Limited saw -93.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.