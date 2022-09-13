Here’s Our Rant About IonQ Inc. (IONQ)

IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) went up by 9.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.90. The company’s stock price has collected 3.86% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in IonQ Inc. (NYSE :IONQ) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for IonQ Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.50, which is $4.88 above the current price. IONQ currently public float of 170.05M and currently shorts hold a 12.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IONQ was 3.83M shares.

IONQ’s Market Performance

IONQ stocks went up by 3.86% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.47% and a quarterly performance of 20.57%, while its annual performance rate touched -40.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.69% for IonQ Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.46% for IONQ stocks with a simple moving average of -42.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IONQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IONQ stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for IONQ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IONQ in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $9 based on the research report published on June 08th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IONQ reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for IONQ stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 22nd, 2021.

IONQ Trading at 5.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IONQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.66%, as shares sank -4.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IONQ rose by +3.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.31. In addition, IonQ Inc. saw -64.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IONQ starting from Kim Jungsang, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $5.50 back on Jun 01. After this action, Kim Jungsang now owns 5,000 shares of IonQ Inc., valued at $27,500 using the latest closing price.

New Enterprise Associates 15, the 10% Owner of IonQ Inc., sale 498,614 shares at $5.65 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that New Enterprise Associates 15, is holding 26,306,693 shares at $2,815,374 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IONQ

Equity return is now at value -16.30, with -15.10 for asset returns.

Based on IonQ Inc. (IONQ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.01.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.