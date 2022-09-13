Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) went down by -2.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.45. The company’s stock price has collected 6.79% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :HSDT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HSDT is at 0.79.

HSDT currently public float of 26.87M and currently shorts hold a 1.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HSDT was 4.33M shares.

HSDT’s Market Performance

HSDT stocks went up by 6.79% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.83% and a quarterly performance of -69.49%, while its annual performance rate touched -96.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.42% for Helius Medical Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.07% for HSDT stocks with a simple moving average of -81.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HSDT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HSDT stocks, with Noble Capital Markets repeating the rating for HSDT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HSDT in the upcoming period, according to Noble Capital Markets is $20 based on the research report published on March 24th of the previous year 2021.

HSDT Trading at -33.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSDT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.74%, as shares surge +0.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSDT rose by +6.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5552. In addition, Helius Medical Technologies Inc. saw -89.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HSDT starting from ANDREEFF DANE, who purchase 74,800 shares at the price of $0.63 back on Aug 25. After this action, ANDREEFF DANE now owns 140,067 shares of Helius Medical Technologies Inc., valued at $47,124 using the latest closing price.

ANDREEFF DANE, the President and CEO of Helius Medical Technologies Inc., purchase 25,200 shares at $0.65 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that ANDREEFF DANE is holding 99,985 shares at $16,377 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HSDT

Equity return is now at value -228.10, with -171.40 for asset returns.