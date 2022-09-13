Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) went down by -21.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $181.30. The company’s stock price has collected -12.84% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ :GSHD) Right Now?

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 395.14 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GSHD is at 1.02. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Goosehead Insurance Inc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $77.86, which is $35.58 above the current price. GSHD currently public float of 19.39M and currently shorts hold a 11.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GSHD was 296.37K shares.

GSHD’s Market Performance

GSHD stocks went down by -12.84% for the week, with a monthly drop of -35.41% and a quarterly performance of -16.43%, while its annual performance rate touched -72.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.02% for Goosehead Insurance Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -27.14% for GSHD stocks with a simple moving average of -44.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GSHD

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GSHD reach a price target of $154. The rating they have provided for GSHD stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on October 18th, 2021.

JMP Securities gave a rating of “Mkt Outperform” to GSHD, setting the target price at $170 in the report published on September 09th of the previous year.

GSHD Trading at -24.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSHD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.96%, as shares sank -37.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSHD fell by -12.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.75. In addition, Goosehead Insurance Inc saw -67.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GSHD starting from Cruzado Waded, who purchase 93 shares at the price of $52.80 back on Aug 30. After this action, Cruzado Waded now owns 93 shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc, valued at $4,911 using the latest closing price.

Mark & Robyn Jones Descendants, the Member of 10% owner group of Goosehead Insurance Inc, sale 4,014 shares at $60.52 during a trade that took place back on Aug 26, which means that Mark & Robyn Jones Descendants is holding 0 shares at $242,947 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GSHD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.74 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Goosehead Insurance Inc stands at +3.57. Equity return is now at value -20.00, with 0.90 for asset returns.