Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Infobird Co. Ltd (IFBD)?

Infobird Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) went down by -1.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.00. The company’s stock price has collected 11.66% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Infobird Co. Ltd (NASDAQ :IFBD) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Infobird Co. Ltd declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.47. IFBD currently public float of 2.86M and currently shorts hold a 0.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IFBD was 176.87K shares.

IFBD’s Market Performance

IFBD stocks went up by 11.66% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.23% and a quarterly performance of -37.94%, while its annual performance rate touched -85.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 19.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.72% for Infobird Co. Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.85% for IFBD stocks with a simple moving average of -47.31% for the last 200 days.

IFBD Trading at -7.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IFBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.49%, as shares sank -9.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IFBD rose by +11.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8665. In addition, Infobird Co. Ltd saw -64.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IFBD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-150.12 for the present operating margin

+23.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Infobird Co. Ltd stands at -143.89. Equity return is now at value -111.00, with -61.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.