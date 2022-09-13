Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Flex Ltd. (FLEX)?

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) went up by 0.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.55. The company’s stock price has collected 12.05% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/17/22 that These Stock Picks Will Benefit From More U.S. Jobs, Investments

Is It Worth Investing in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ :FLEX) Right Now?

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.09 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FLEX is at 1.49. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Flex Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.63, which is $3.42 above the current price. FLEX currently public float of 453.40M and currently shorts hold a 2.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FLEX was 4.02M shares.

FLEX’s Market Performance

FLEX stocks went up by 12.05% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.29% and a quarterly performance of 18.75%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.31% for Flex Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.93% for FLEX stocks with a simple moving average of 15.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLEX stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for FLEX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FLEX in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $24 based on the research report published on August 17th of the current year 2022.

Argus, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLEX reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for FLEX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 18th, 2022.

Cross Research gave a rating of “Buy” to FLEX, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on May 06th of the previous year.

FLEX Trading at 16.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.23%, as shares surge +3.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLEX rose by +12.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.38. In addition, Flex Ltd. saw 6.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLEX starting from OFFER DAVID SCOTT, who sale 6,655 shares at the price of $14.59 back on Jun 22. After this action, OFFER DAVID SCOTT now owns 262,920 shares of Flex Ltd., valued at $97,085 using the latest closing price.

Advaithi Revathi, the Chief Executive Officer of Flex Ltd., sale 417,739 shares at $14.41 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Advaithi Revathi is holding 1,472,652 shares at $6,019,481 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLEX

Equity return is now at value 23.90, with 4.90 for asset returns.