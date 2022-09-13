Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) Just Got Our Attention

Home  »  Business   »  Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) Just Go...

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) went up by 0.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.62. The company’s stock price has collected 2.11% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE :CIG) Right Now?

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.20 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CIG is at 0.60. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

CIG currently public float of 1.76B and currently shorts hold a 0.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CIG was 4.42M shares.

CIG’s Market Performance

CIG stocks went up by 2.11% for the week, with a monthly drop of 0.00% and a quarterly performance of 9.50%, while its annual performance rate touched 29.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.93% for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.31% for CIG stocks with a simple moving average of 14.65% for the last 200 days.

CIG Trading at 8.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%, as shares sank -2.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIG rose by +2.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.45. In addition, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais saw 29.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +17.42 for the present operating margin
  • +19.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais stands at +11.15. Equity return is now at value 14.30, with 5.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

