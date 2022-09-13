Buy or Sell R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) went down by -2.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.86. The company’s stock price has collected 5.48% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/10/22 that Zynga, Lululemon, Virgin Orbit, Tilray: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ :RCM) Right Now?

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 106.15 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RCM is at 0.94. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for R1 RCM Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $32.10, which is $9.15 above the current price. RCM currently public float of 272.68M and currently shorts hold a 2.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RCM was 1.61M shares.

RCM’s Market Performance

RCM stocks went up by 5.48% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.10% and a quarterly performance of 4.77%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.13% for R1 RCM Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.37% for RCM stocks with a simple moving average of -8.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCM stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for RCM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RCM in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $29 based on the research report published on September 07th of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RCM reach a price target of $33, previously predicting the price at $28. The rating they have provided for RCM stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 01st, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to RCM, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on June 29th of the current year.

RCM Trading at -8.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.17%, as shares sank -15.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCM rose by +5.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.04. In addition, R1 RCM Inc. saw -14.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCM starting from SPARBY JOHN M., who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $25.01 back on Aug 19. After this action, SPARBY JOHN M. now owns 123,772 shares of R1 RCM Inc., valued at $1,000,280 using the latest closing price.

FLANAGAN JOSEPH GERARD, the Chief Executive Officer of R1 RCM Inc., sale 200,000 shares at $24.98 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that FLANAGAN JOSEPH GERARD is holding 2,792,221 shares at $4,996,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.45 for the present operating margin

+20.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for R1 RCM Inc. stands at +6.59. Equity return is now at value -144.60, with -35.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.