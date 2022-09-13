Buy or Sell American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) went up by 17.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.42. The company’s stock price has collected 18.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :AREB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AREB is at 1.12.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

AREB currently public float of 4.66M and currently shorts hold a 6.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AREB was 1.35M shares.

AREB’s Market Performance

AREB stocks went up by 18.10% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.14% and a quarterly performance of -12.49%, while its annual performance rate touched -84.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.17% for American Rebel Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.72% for AREB stocks with a simple moving average of -71.59% for the last 200 days.

AREB Trading at -14.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AREB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.15%, as shares sank -4.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AREB rose by +18.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6047. In addition, American Rebel Holdings Inc. saw -88.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.