Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) went up by 10.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.54. The company’s stock price has collected 25.72% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :ATEC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ATEC is at 1.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Alphatec Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $16.00, which is $7.14 above the current price. ATEC currently public float of 69.26M and currently shorts hold a 8.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATEC was 621.08K shares.

ATEC’s Market Performance

ATEC stocks went up by 25.72% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.14% and a quarterly performance of 24.36%, while its annual performance rate touched -34.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.60% for Alphatec Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.32% for ATEC stocks with a simple moving average of -4.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATEC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATEC stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ATEC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ATEC in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $13 based on the research report published on September 12th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATEC reach a price target of $12.50. The rating they have provided for ATEC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 03rd, 2021.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to ATEC, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on October 29th of the previous year.

ATEC Trading at 19.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.56%, as shares sank -4.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATEC rose by +25.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.16. In addition, Alphatec Holdings Inc. saw -19.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATEC starting from Mowry David H, who sale 4,370 shares at the price of $7.85 back on Aug 29. After this action, Mowry David H now owns 91,973 shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc., valued at $34,304 using the latest closing price.

Altman Elizabeth Ann, the Director of Alphatec Holdings Inc., sale 8,009 shares at $9.06 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Altman Elizabeth Ann is holding 40,431 shares at $72,562 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-44.76 for the present operating margin

+53.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alphatec Holdings Inc. stands at -59.34. Equity return is now at value -268.20, with -29.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.28.