We Analyzed the Future Direction of PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD), Here is What We Found

PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD) went up by 31.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.48. The company’s stock price has collected -9.43% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ :PXMD) Right Now?

PXMD currently public float of 0.30M. Today, the average trading volume of PXMD was 11.03M shares.

PXMD’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.71% for PXMD stocks with a simple moving average of 10.71% for the last 200 days.

PXMD Trading at 10.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PXMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.31% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PXMD fell by -34.23%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, PaxMedica Inc. saw -35.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PXMD starting from Derby Michael, who purchase 95,000 shares at the price of $5.25 back on Aug 30. After this action, Derby Michael now owns 7,336,745 shares of PaxMedica Inc., valued at $498,750 using the latest closing price.

TardiMed Sciences LLC, the 10% Owner of PaxMedica Inc., purchase 95,000 shares at $5.25 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that TardiMed Sciences LLC is holding 7,336,745 shares at $498,750 based on the most recent closing price.