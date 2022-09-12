We Analyzed the Future Direction of Biodesix Inc. (BDSX), Here is What We Found

Biodesix Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) went up by 19.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.22.

Is It Worth Investing in Biodesix Inc. (NASDAQ :BDSX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Biodesix Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.00, which is $3.17 above the current price. BDSX currently public float of 12.68M and currently shorts hold a 1.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BDSX was 140.41K shares.

BDSX’s Market Performance

BDSX stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -30.68% and a quarterly performance of -12.02%, while its annual performance rate touched -80.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.38% for Biodesix Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.96% for BDSX stocks with a simple moving average of -33.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BDSX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BDSX stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for BDSX by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for BDSX in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $11 based on the research report published on November 17th of the previous year 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to BDSX, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on November 23rd of the previous year.

BDSX Trading at -10.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BDSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.02%, as shares sank -29.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BDSX remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9945. In addition, Biodesix Inc. saw -65.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BDSX starting from Cowie Robin Harper, who sale 3,533 shares at the price of $2.53 back on Aug 09. After this action, Cowie Robin Harper now owns 66,537 shares of Biodesix Inc., valued at $8,932 using the latest closing price.

Georgantas Robert William III, the Chief Scientific Officer of Biodesix Inc., sale 1,686 shares at $2.53 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that Georgantas Robert William III is holding 22,244 shares at $4,263 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BDSX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-72.14 for the present operating margin

+39.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Biodesix Inc. stands at -79.18. Equity return is now at value -439.00, with -74.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.