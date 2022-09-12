Wall Street Pummels Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) After Recent Earnings Report

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) went up by 5.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.35. The company’s stock price has collected 27.02% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE :NAT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NAT is at 0.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Nordic American Tankers Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.48, which is $0.16 above the current price. NAT currently public float of 195.93M and currently shorts hold a 5.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NAT was 4.51M shares.

NAT’s Market Performance

NAT stocks went up by 27.02% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.62% and a quarterly performance of 55.94%, while its annual performance rate touched 31.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.59% for Nordic American Tankers Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.81% for NAT stocks with a simple moving average of 53.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NAT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for NAT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NAT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $4 based on the research report published on September 06th of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NAT reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for NAT stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 21st, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to NAT, setting the target price at $2.50 in the report published on April 27th of the current year.

NAT Trading at 33.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.11%, as shares surge +25.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAT rose by +26.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.78. In addition, Nordic American Tankers Limited saw 86.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.99 for the present operating margin

-35.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nordic American Tankers Limited stands at -61.01.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.