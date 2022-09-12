The Chart for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) went up by 1.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $77.13. The company’s stock price has collected -4.08% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/10/22 that How a CEO Rescued a Big Bet on Big Oil; ‘There Were a Lot of Doubters’

Is It Worth Investing in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE :OXY) Right Now?

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.43 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OXY is at 1.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for Occidental Petroleum Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 15 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $75.72, which is $10.39 above the current price. OXY currently public float of 922.20M and currently shorts hold a 6.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OXY was 26.82M shares.

OXY’s Market Performance

OXY stocks went down by -4.08% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.37% and a quarterly performance of 0.66%, while its annual performance rate touched 161.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.17% for Occidental Petroleum Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.67% for OXY stocks with a simple moving average of 25.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OXY

MKM Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OXY reach a price target of $65. The rating they have provided for OXY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 20th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to OXY, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on July 11th of the current year.

OXY Trading at 2.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OXY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.32%, as shares sank -0.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OXY fell by -4.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +118.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.82. In addition, Occidental Petroleum Corporation saw 126.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OXY starting from BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, who purchase 538,020 shares at the price of $59.67 back on Aug 08. After this action, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC now owns 188,366,460 shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation, valued at $32,106,260 using the latest closing price.

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, the 10% Owner of Occidental Petroleum Corporation, purchase 1,668,274 shares at $58.81 during a trade that took place back on Aug 05, which means that BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC is holding 187,828,440 shares at $98,117,721 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OXY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.99 for the present operating margin

+29.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Occidental Petroleum Corporation stands at +10.71. Equity return is now at value 77.10, with 13.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.