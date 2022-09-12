The Chart for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL) went down by -1.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.96. The company’s stock price has collected -5.18% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE :AXL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AXL is at 2.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.43, which is $0.5 above the current price. AXL currently public float of 112.09M and currently shorts hold a 4.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AXL was 1.43M shares.

AXL’s Market Performance

AXL stocks went down by -5.18% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.36% and a quarterly performance of 4.30%, while its annual performance rate touched 17.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.07% for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.51% for AXL stocks with a simple moving average of 14.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXL stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AXL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AXL in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $13 based on the research report published on September 09th of the current year 2022.

Exane BNP Paribas gave a rating of “Neutral” to AXL, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on April 11th of the current year.

AXL Trading at 5.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.61%, as shares sank -9.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXL fell by -5.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.56. In addition, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. saw 4.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AXL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.57 for the present operating margin

+12.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. stands at +0.11. Equity return is now at value -5.20, with -0.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.